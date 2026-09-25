Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Queens civic leader Alan Ong as the new chair of the Panel for Educational Policy , NYC’s school board. Ong, a previous president of the Community Education Council in District 26, currently serves as chief of staff to a Queens state Assembly member. He was originally nominated to the panel by former Mayor Eric Adams. How he runs Mamdani’s newly configured board remains to be seen.

And will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.