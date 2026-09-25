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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Queens civic leader Alan Ong as the new chair of the Panel for Educational Policy, NYC’s school board. Ong, a previous president of the Community Education Council in District 26, currently serves as chief of staff to a Queens state Assembly member. He was originally nominated to the panel by former Mayor Eric Adams. How he runs Mamdani’s newly configured board remains to be seen.

And will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Alan Ong, a former Community Education Council President of District 26, now leads the city’s Panel for Educational Policy. Will he maintain his predecessor’s independent streak?

Around Chalkbeat

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

After reporting on young rappers writing nonviolent lyrics, Chalkbeat put out a call to students for verses about education. The winner goes to Germantown Friends High School.
Newark families should receive delayed 2026 state test scores in October

Newark families should receive delayed 2026 state test scores in October

Newark families should be able to see their children’s spring 2026 state test scores online around Oct. 7, Superintendent Roger León said. The delay affected teacher training and planning.
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also examines AI and the college payoff, Sal Khan’s origin story, and more.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

For Some Kids Living In Shelters, Back to School Means Long Commutes, City Limits

The AI debate in schools is asking the wrong question, Epicenter NYC (Opinion)

NYC teachers slapped with pricey fines, nightmare search for parking spaces, as city caps spots, New York Post

Loaded gun found in NYC high school after students fight: sources, PIX11

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