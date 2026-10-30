This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

NYC families of eighth graders: Haven't started your NYC high school application yet? We’ve got you covered. Chalkbeat published a last-minute survival guide for families who need the basics. Learn how the lottery system works, what screened programs look for, and how to put together your list before the Dec. 4 deadline.

Also, the Whitney Museum’s Education department is conducting surveys and focus groups for K-12 educators, seeking feedback on what kinds of resources they would find helpful and where there might be possible intersections with the K-12 curriculum. Find out more here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Local News

The high school hunt: A guide to NYC’s complex admissions process

The high school hunt: A guide to NYC’s complex admissions process

Applying to NYC high schools? Learn how lottery numbers work, key application deadlines, and why it’s important to build a balanced list.

Around Chalkbeat

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Mayor Cherelle Parker hasn’t been a particularly loud voice in the debate over Philadelphia’s school closures. Now some prominent figures are calling her out.

What We’re Reading

NYC K-12 enrollment fell 19% over decade, raising resource concerns, New York Daily News

Advocates call for AI moratorium to extend to NYC high schools, NY1/Spectrum News

NYC education panel to deny school bus contract extensions until they see fixes in service, New York Daily News

Former schools chancellor Banks criticizes specialized high school system at community forum, Amsterdam News

NYC boy, 15, shot dead by apparent teen gunmen on way to school, New York Post

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right