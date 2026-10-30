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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
NYC families of eighth graders: Haven't started your NYC high school application yet? We’ve got you covered. Chalkbeat published a last-minute survival guide for families who need the basics. Learn how the lottery system works, what screened programs look for, and how to put together your list before the Dec. 4 deadline.
Also, the Whitney Museum’s Education department is conducting surveys and focus groups for K-12 educators, seeking feedback on what kinds of resources they would find helpful and where there might be possible intersections with the K-12 curriculum. Find out more here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
The high school hunt: A guide to NYC’s complex admissions process
Around Chalkbeat
Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past
Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures
What We’re Reading
NYC K-12 enrollment fell 19% over decade, raising resource concerns, New York Daily News
Advocates call for AI moratorium to extend to NYC high schools, NY1/Spectrum News
NYC education panel to deny school bus contract extensions until they see fixes in service, New York Daily News
Former schools chancellor Banks criticizes specialized high school system at community forum, Amsterdam News
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