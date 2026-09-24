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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
If you’re currently a high school freshman, sophomore, or junior in NYC, your path to a diploma is about to look very different.
As state education leaders prepare to phase out Regents exams in June 2027, they have yet to say what assessments will take the place of those tests. But city officials revealed this week how the nation’s largest school system plans to handle the gap before the new graduation requirements are up and running. The temporary rule? Pass your 44 required course credits, and you graduate — no separate exit tests required. The policy will apply to the city’s roughly 212,000 current 9th-to-11th graders.
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Local News
NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate
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What We’re Reading
Decades of Harm: New York Schools Named in Nearly 2,000 Child Sex Abuse Claims, The 74/Mother Jones
New York Sex Ed Lessons Include Hitler, Lady Gaga — and Inaccurate Claims, Report Finds, New York Focus
Why Some Schools Are Hitting the Brakes on Electric Buses, The New York Times
6 Policy Reforms to Make Childcare Dollars Go Further for Families, Vital City (Opinion)
No One Can Fix School Segregation Alone, New York Magazine (Opinion, Paywall)