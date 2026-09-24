If you’re currently a high school freshman, sophomore, or junior in NYC, your path to a diploma is about to look very different.

As state education leaders prepare to phase out Regents exams in June 2027, they have yet to say what assessments will take the place of those tests. But city officials revealed this week how the nation’s largest school system plans to handle the gap before the new graduation requirements are up and running. The temporary rule? Pass your 44 required course credits, and you graduate — no separate exit tests required. The policy will apply to the city’s roughly 212,000 current 9th-to-11th graders.