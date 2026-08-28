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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

I’ve long been interested in the “no-zero” or “minimum F” grading policies. Essentially, it’s when the lowest grade you can receive in a class isn’t a 0 — it can typically be a 50.

Leading your inbox today is news about the Indianapolis Public Schools’ board decision to change their no-zero policy, which started around the pandemic.

Reach the bureau with story ideas and tips at [email protected].

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Local News

Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy

Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy

Indianapolis Public Schools implemented a no-zero grading policy in 2020. The district is reversing the policy but still giving students multiple opportunities on assignments.

Around Chalkbeat

Eric Adams inked a $200 million internet deal for student Chromebooks. Mamdani is canceling it.

Eric Adams inked a $200 million internet deal for student Chromebooks. Mamdani is canceling it.

T-Mobile service for 350,000 NYC student Chromebooks will end Aug. 31. Officials expect schools to purchase internet for students who need it for $10 per student per month.

Chronic absenteeism rate fell in Colorado schools last year, still well above pre-pandemic level

Chronic absenteeism rate fell in Colorado schools last year, still well above pre-pandemic level

More than a quarter of Colorado students — 27.5% — were chronically absent in 2025-26, meaning they missed 10% or more of their school days. Look up your district's data here.

See how your Tennessee school performed on the 2026 TCAP

See how your Tennessee school performed on the 2026 TCAP

Tennessee released school-level 2026 TCAP results this week. You can search your school’s performance, and how it compares to 2025 scores, in this Chalkbeat Tennessee database.

What We’re Reading

Fewer teachers, even fewer students: See what’s happening in 9,500 school districts, The 74

More states pilot 3-year college degrees, seeking to address rising tuition The Washington Post (Paywall)

Schools are assigning fewer novels. Are excerpts just as good? The Washington Post (Paywall)

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