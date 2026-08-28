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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
I’ve long been interested in the “no-zero” or “minimum F” grading policies. Essentially, it’s when the lowest grade you can receive in a class isn’t a 0 — it can typically be a 50.
Leading your inbox today is news about the Indianapolis Public Schools’ board decision to change their no-zero policy, which started around the pandemic.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy
Indianapolis Public Schools implemented a no-zero grading policy in 2020. The district is reversing the policy but still giving students multiple opportunities on assignments.
Around Chalkbeat
Eric Adams inked a $200 million internet deal for student Chromebooks. Mamdani is canceling it.
T-Mobile service for 350,000 NYC student Chromebooks will end Aug. 31. Officials expect schools to purchase internet for students who need it for $10 per student per month.
Chronic absenteeism rate fell in Colorado schools last year, still well above pre-pandemic level
More than a quarter of Colorado students — 27.5% — were chronically absent in 2025-26, meaning they missed 10% or more of their school days. Look up your district's data here.
See how your Tennessee school performed on the 2026 TCAP
Tennessee released school-level 2026 TCAP results this week. You can search your school’s performance, and how it compares to 2025 scores, in this Chalkbeat Tennessee database.
What We’re Reading
More states pilot 3-year college degrees, seeking to address rising tuition The Washington Post (Paywall)
Schools are assigning fewer novels. Are excerpts just as good? The Washington Post (Paywall)