Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
If New Jersey’s current debate over school funding sounds familiar to New York readers, it should. We’ve extensively covered Albany’s education funding fights and the recent changes to the Foundation Aid formula. Now, across the Hudson River, state education leaders and Gov. Mikie Sherrill are opening up New Jersey’s 2008 School Funding Reform Act for its first major overhaul in nearly two decades. Our colleagues in Newark have the latest on what could change in their district.
And be sure to join us on Thursday: Our team from Chalkbeat and our friends from The City Reporter will present tips from our story on how to vet public schools at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch on Oct. 15, from 6-7 p.m., in person and live-streamed. RSVP here.
Have feedback? Reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools
Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits
What We’re Reading
Council members pitch plan to boost Black and Latino enrollment at specialized city high schools, Inside City Hall/NY1
We need better sex education, Times Union (Opinion)
Aging Chromebooks Leave Murrowites Wanting More, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)
Bring Back Recess, The Spectator (Opinion, Stuyvesant High School newspaper)