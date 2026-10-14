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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

If New Jersey’s current debate over school funding sounds familiar to New York readers, it should. We’ve extensively covered Albany’s education funding fights and the recent changes to the Foundation Aid formula. Now, across the Hudson River, state education leaders and Gov. Mikie Sherrill are opening up New Jersey’s 2008 School Funding Reform Act for its first major overhaul in nearly two decades. Our colleagues in Newark have the latest on what could change in their district.

And be sure to join us on Thursday: Our team from Chalkbeat and our friends from The City Reporter will present tips from our story on how to vet public schools at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch on Oct. 15, from 6-7 p.m., in person and live-streamed. RSVP here.

Have feedback? Reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

New Jersey is rethinking how it funds schools. What could change for Newark?

Mikie Sherrill and others are confronting a tough question: What should it cost to educate a student? Changes to special education aid and property taxes could be on the table.
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James — have opposing views on whether the state should opt into the federal tax credit program.
Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Groups representing Illinois public schools, private schools, teachers, and parents all want to influence the governor’s decision about the program backed by the Trump administration.

What We’re Reading

Council members pitch plan to boost Black and Latino enrollment at specialized city high schools, Inside City Hall/NY1

We need better sex education, Times Union (Opinion)

Aging Chromebooks Leave Murrowites Wanting More, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)

Bring Back Recess, The Spectator (Opinion, Stuyvesant High School newspaper)

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