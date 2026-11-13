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Happy Friday! It’s the 13th, so keep your good luck charms close.

Speaking of good, more Memphis high schoolers are graduating than six years ago, according to recent data from the state. Only one school failed to meet the state graduation rate threshold this year.

Plus, the MSCS state takeover board wants to hire an executive director by February to manage everything from district academic changes to communications strategy.

Tune in for more information at the next full oversight board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.