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Happy Friday! It’s the 13th, so keep your good luck charms close.
Speaking of good, more Memphis high schoolers are graduating than six years ago, according to recent data from the state. Only one school failed to meet the state graduation rate threshold this year.
Plus, the MSCS state takeover board wants to hire an executive director by February to manage everything from district academic changes to communications strategy.
Tune in for more information at the next full oversight board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
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Local News
Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban
Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state
Around Chalkbeat
Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say
Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds
Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.
What We’re Reading
What to know as Vanderbilt says recovery from hack may take weeks, The Tennessean (Paywall)
Southern College of Optometry provides free vision screenings to elementary schoolers, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
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