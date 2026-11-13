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Happy Friday! It’s the 13th, so keep your good luck charms close.

Speaking of good, more Memphis high schoolers are graduating than six years ago, according to recent data from the state. Only one school failed to meet the state graduation rate threshold this year.

Read more on what contributed to that increase here.

Plus, the MSCS state takeover board wants to hire an executive director by February to manage everything from district academic changes to communications strategy.

Tune in for more information at the next full oversight board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Questions? Concerns? Drop us a line at [email protected]!

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Local News

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville must still apply for approval to open a publicly funded charter school, but a federal judge ruled it cannot be rejected on religious grounds.
Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state

Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state

More Memphis-Shelby County high schoolers are graduating than in 2020, but reading and math proficiency still trail far behind Tennessee average.

Around Chalkbeat

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Education wasn’t a top issue in the 2026 midterms, but polls suggest Democrats’ advantage on schools may have helped them in some state races.
Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Despite new city regulations, NYC schools call the police on hundreds of young children in emotional distress each year, disproportionately affecting students with disabilities.
Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Deep-blue Colorado and Washington voted to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Elected officials are joining LGBTQ advocates to fight the change.

What We’re Reading

What to know as Vanderbilt says recovery from hack may take weeks, The Tennessean (Paywall)

Southern College of Optometry provides free vision screenings to elementary schoolers, Daily Memphian (Paywall)

Classroom AI use concerns Tennessee educators following Google announcement, WATE

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