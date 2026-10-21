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Hello, Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.

This week our focus is on school buildings. We recently learned that site preparations for the new University High School have begun after 20 years of unfulfilled promises. And a controversial $500 million elementary school lease is moving through the approval process.

We’ve written about Newark’s construction conundrum in the past, but this month’s messy state audit has added new heat to the conversation about district spending.

If you’re looking to connect with us about other school issues, our friends at Chalkbeat Philly are hosting a virtual conversation to discuss roadblocks in the transition from incarceration to graduation and what can be done to improve the process. RSVP here to join us via Zoom on Oct. 26 at 4pm.