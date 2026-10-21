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Hello, Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.

This week our focus is on school buildings. We recently learned that site preparations for the new University High School have begun after 20 years of unfulfilled promises. And a controversial $500 million elementary school lease is moving through the approval process.

We’ve written about Newark’s construction conundrum in the past, but this month’s messy state audit has added new heat to the conversation about district spending.

If you’re looking to connect with us about other school issues, our friends at Chalkbeat Philly are hosting a virtual conversation to discuss roadblocks in the transition from incarceration to graduation and what can be done to improve the process. RSVP here to join us via Zoom on Oct. 26 at 4pm.

As always, we want to hear from you. Reach out anytime at [email protected]. 

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

Gov. Mikie Sherrill seeks to curb negative effects of social media on young people.
New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

The Local Finance Board voted Wednesday to approve Newark’s proposed three-decade elementary school lease, despite concerns about its cost and potential budget trade-offs.
Construction is underway for Newark’s new $173 million University High School

Construction is underway for Newark’s new $173 million University High School

Newark is moving closer to opening a new University High School in 2029, part of a broader state effort to replace aging school buildings in a district where more than half are over a century old.

Around Chalkbeat

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

As states and the federal government seek to restrict in-state tuition benefits and career programs, students in college and high school face new financial and legal hurdles.

What We’re Reading

NJEA pushes plan to solve public school healthcare crisis. Some say it will make it worse, NJ Spotlight News

Lawmaker seeks pause in N.J. city’s plan to spend $498M to lease school site, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)

Newark Wants an Extra Half Billion. Here Is What Should Happen Instead, NJ Ed Report (Opinion)

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