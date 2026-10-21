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Hello, Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.
This week our focus is on school buildings. We recently learned that site preparations for the new University High School have begun after 20 years of unfulfilled promises. And a controversial $500 million elementary school lease is moving through the approval process.
We’ve written about Newark’s construction conundrum in the past, but this month’s messy state audit has added new heat to the conversation about district spending.
If you’re looking to connect with us about other school issues, our friends at Chalkbeat Philly are hosting a virtual conversation to discuss roadblocks in the transition from incarceration to graduation and what can be done to improve the process. RSVP here to join us via Zoom on Oct. 26 at 4pm.
As always, we want to hear from you. Reach out anytime at [email protected].
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Local News
New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center
New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease
Construction is underway for Newark’s new $173 million University High School
Around Chalkbeat
The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking
What We’re Reading
NJEA pushes plan to solve public school healthcare crisis. Some say it will make it worse, NJ Spotlight News
Lawmaker seeks pause in N.J. city’s plan to spend $498M to lease school site, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)
Newark Wants an Extra Half Billion. Here Is What Should Happen Instead, NJ Ed Report (Opinion)