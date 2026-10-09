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Hello & happy Friday! It’s been a breaking news week for the state takeover of Memphis schools.

Since our last newsletter, MSCS filed another lawsuit and the state oversight board met for the first time in months.

But through all the chaos, the local school board’s newly elected leaders say they can weather the storm.

Chalkbeat sat down for an exclusive interview with Chair Tamarques Porter and Vice Chair Sable Otey to talk about their goals and challenges in the upcoming year.