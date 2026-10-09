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Hello & happy Friday! It’s been a breaking news week for the state takeover of Memphis schools.

Since our last newsletter, MSCS filed another lawsuit and the state oversight board met for the first time in months.

But through all the chaos, the local school board’s newly elected leaders say they can weather the storm.

Chalkbeat sat down for an exclusive interview with Chair Tamarques Porter and Vice Chair Sable Otey to talk about their goals and challenges in the upcoming year.

Read more here.

And as always, please send any questions or story ideas to [email protected]!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Memphis state takeover board approves key policies to prove readiness to federal judge

Memphis state takeover board approves key policies to prove readiness to federal judge

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board met for the first time in months Thursday, days after a federal judge said the takeover could resume once the body is ready to take control.
New MSCS board leaders say they won’t let the state takeover overshadow student needs

New MSCS board leaders say they won’t let the state takeover overshadow student needs

Newly elected Memphis board Chair Tamarques Porter and Vice Chair Sable Otey say state takeover uncertainty can’t distract from student and teacher needs.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

Federal civil rights officials are scrutinizing several school districts, including NYC and Jefferson County in Colorado. They say they’re cracking down on “pass the trash” policies.
Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Indiana teacher Jared Kempton saw students stop caring about learning. He found a way to reinforce core classes about topics like science and civics that also empowers students.

What We’re Reading

Former HBCU students file lawsuit over underfunding by states, including Tennessee, WPLN

What Tennessee families need to know about national school vouchers, The Tennessean (Paywall)

Progress to reduce chronic absenteeism slows nationwide, K-12 Dive

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