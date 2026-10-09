Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello & happy Friday! It’s been a breaking news week for the state takeover of Memphis schools.
Since our last newsletter, MSCS filed another lawsuit and the state oversight board met for the first time in months.
But through all the chaos, the local school board’s newly elected leaders say they can weather the storm.
Chalkbeat sat down for an exclusive interview with Chair Tamarques Porter and Vice Chair Sable Otey to talk about their goals and challenges in the upcoming year.
And as always, please send any questions or story ideas to [email protected]!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Memphis state takeover board approves key policies to prove readiness to federal judge
New MSCS board leaders say they won’t let the state takeover overshadow student needs
Around Chalkbeat
Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify
U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims
Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life
What We’re Reading
What Tennessee families need to know about national school vouchers, The Tennessean (Paywall)