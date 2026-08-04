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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea here. Who needs another cup of coffee? 🙋🏻♀️
Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson yesterday joined officials from CPS and CTU to announce another cohort of schools would be getting $500,000 annually to work with community organizations embedded on their campuses to support students with wraparound services.
One of the 15 new Sustainable Community Schools is the Chicago High School for the Arts, previously known as ChiArts. That school was a contract school until this past spring when the independent board voted to close it down. But CPS stepped in to keep it open and make the performing arts campus a district-run school. Now, it’ll get a funding boost from this program. But the district did not announce which community organizations would work with the various schools in the new cohort. Read Reema Amin’s story about the announcement.
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Local News
15 more Chicago campuses join Sustainable Community Schools program
Now, about 10% of district-run schools will be a part of the program, which is supposed to create wraparound supports for students and their families.
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What We’re Reading
Pritzker signs law regulating how social media platforms interact with children, Capitol News Illinois
School board member: Good governance lost with passage of CPS budget. Students may pay the price Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)