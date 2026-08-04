Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson yesterday joined officials from CPS and CTU to announce another cohort of schools would be getting $500,000 annually to work with community organizations embedded on their campuses to support students with wraparound services.

One of the 15 new Sustainable Community Schools is the Chicago High School for the Arts, previously known as ChiArts. That school was a contract school until this past spring when the independent board voted to close it down. But CPS stepped in to keep it open and make the performing arts campus a district-run school. Now, it’ll get a funding boost from this program. But the district did not announce which community organizations would work with the various schools in the new cohort. Read Reema Amin’s story about the announcement.