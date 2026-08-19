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Good morning!

I’m Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, bringing you our top education headlines.

Charter schools — and how they should be funded — are a hot topic across the country. In Indiana, Chalkbeat reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey writes about a possible $50 million influx of money for charter schools in eight school districts if voters approve it in upcoming referendums. That money would come from local property tax increases that typically goes to traditional public schools. But oversight over how the charter schools spends the money is minimal, Amelia reports.