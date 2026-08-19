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Good morning!
I’m Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, bringing you our top education headlines.
Charter schools — and how they should be funded — are a hot topic across the country. In Indiana, Chalkbeat reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey writes about a possible $50 million influx of money for charter schools in eight school districts if voters approve it in upcoming referendums. That money would come from local property tax increases that typically goes to traditional public schools. But oversight over how the charter schools spends the money is minimal, Amelia reports.
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Around Chalkbeat
Indiana charter schools could receive over $49 million in new revenue from proposed tax increases
Charter schools could receive millions in new revenue they could spend on teacher salaries, transportation, and more if voters approve ballot measures in the November election.
NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
As more Colorado students take college-level classes, a report says it’s time to make improvements
What’s next for Colorado dual and concurrent enrollment programs? A new report suggests how programs can improve student outcomes
What We’re Reading
Boxing Out Negativity Opens North Lawndale Gym, Giving West Side Kids A Place To Thrive, Block Club Chicago
Chicago Nonprofits Serving Unaccompanied Minors Face Federal Funding Cuts After Months of Accelerated Court Hearings, Borderless Magazine