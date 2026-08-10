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Hello from the wilds of Wisconsin! Becky Vevea here trying to stay dry while camping for a few days.
Today, our reporters Makiya Seminera and Reema Amin and data editor Thomas Wilburn explain what is happening with Illinois education funding. Although state lawmakers continue to add $350 million more to public schools annually, many districts are falling behind in their march toward being adequately funded under the state’s need-based formula for distributing the money. Read the full story and check out the data charts here.
Also, Reema spent some time in two school board districts where the incumbent elected members faced no challengers. She spoke with voters about how they feel having only one choice on the ballot. Read more here.
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Local News
Despite state funding increase, gap to adequately fund schools widens in most Illinois districts
Chicago Public Schools and other Illinois school districts will receive state funding soon. ISBE’s calculation for CPS highlights risk by school board in budget vote.
These Chicago school board incumbents face no opponents. What does that mean for voters?
Chicago school board incumbents Ellen Rosenfeld and Angel Gutierrez face no competition in the November election, raising questions about voter choice.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado public colleges and universities try to keep student services safe from budget ‘belt tightening’
The Trump administration’s cuts to research grants, long-term enrollment decline, and inflation are just three of many factors weighing on higher education institutions.
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
This Colorado school district is using Biblically infused reading curriculum made for Texas students
A small district in southwestern Colorado abruptly adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum this summer as part of a new school improvement model.
What We’re Reading
Bud Billiken Marks 97 Years Of Black Chicago Tradition, Block Club Chicago