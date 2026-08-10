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Hello from the wilds of Wisconsin! Becky Vevea here trying to stay dry while camping for a few days.

Today, our reporters Makiya Seminera and Reema Amin and data editor Thomas Wilburn explain what is happening with Illinois education funding. Although state lawmakers continue to add $350 million more to public schools annually, many districts are falling behind in their march toward being adequately funded under the state’s need-based formula for distributing the money. Read the full story and check out the data charts here.

Also, Reema spent some time in two school board districts where the incumbent elected members faced no challengers. She spoke with voters about how they feel having only one choice on the ballot. Read more here.