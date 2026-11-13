The heavy lift of covering the historic races for city’s first fully elected school board is behind us. But results have still been trickling in since last week’s election. Our bureau chief Becky Vevea has an update with final tallies on some races that have been too close to call — and an overview of what it all means for the future of the board. Just one race remains up in the air. In district 6a, Isaiah White is holding on to a lead of just 145 votes ahead of incumbent Anusha Thotakura.