This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.

The heavy lift of covering the historic races for city’s first fully elected school board is behind us. But results have still been trickling in since last week’s election. Our bureau chief Becky Vevea has an update with final tallies on some races that have been too close to call — and an overview of what it all means for the future of the board. Just one race remains up in the air. In district 6a, Isaiah White is holding on to a lead of just 145 votes ahead of incumbent Anusha Thotakura.

As always, if you have story ideas for us or feedback on our coverage, please respond to this email or reach out to us at [email protected].

Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need. 

Donate any amount today

Local News

CTU-backed candidates win three Chicago school board races that were too close to call

CTU-backed candidates win three Chicago school board races that were too close to call

Jason Dónes, Michilla Blaise, and Emma Lozano won seats in Chicago’s first fully elected school board election. A fourth race remains too close to call.
Chicago’s Black Student Achievement Committee is meeting for the first time

Chicago’s Black Student Achievement Committee is meeting for the first time

The new committee made up of teachers, parents, students, and community members will oversee the rollout of the district’s Black Student Success Plan.

Around Chalkbeat

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Education wasn’t a top issue in the 2026 midterms, but polls suggest Democrats’ advantage on schools may have helped them in some state races.
Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville must still apply for approval to open a publicly funded charter school, but a federal judge ruled it cannot be rejected on religious grounds.
Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state

Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state

More Memphis-Shelby County high schoolers are graduating than in 2020, but reading and math proficiency still trail far behind Tennessee average.

What We’re Reading

Editorial: Violence interrupters in Chicago schools? It’s an idea worth exploring, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)

Chicago Catholic schools warn of its to services for special needs students, CBS News Chicago

Public schools have a new crisis: not enough students, The New York Times

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right