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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.
The heavy lift of covering the historic races for city’s first fully elected school board is behind us. But results have still been trickling in since last week’s election. Our bureau chief Becky Vevea has an update with final tallies on some races that have been too close to call — and an overview of what it all means for the future of the board. Just one race remains up in the air. In district 6a, Isaiah White is holding on to a lead of just 145 votes ahead of incumbent Anusha Thotakura.
As always, if you have story ideas for us or feedback on our coverage, please respond to this email or reach out to us at [email protected].
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Local News
CTU-backed candidates win three Chicago school board races that were too close to call
Chicago’s Black Student Achievement Committee is meeting for the first time
Around Chalkbeat
Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say
Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban
Memphis graduation rate climbs nearly 8 points since 2020, but test scores still trail the state
What We’re Reading
Editorial: Violence interrupters in Chicago schools? It’s an idea worth exploring, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
Public schools have a new crisis: not enough students, The New York Times
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