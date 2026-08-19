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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! This November, Indiana charter schools could receive over $49 million in new revenue if proposed tax increases, or referendums, pass in Marion and Lake counties.
Today’s top story breaks down what we know and don’t know about spending plans for those possible funds plus how much each school could get.
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Local News
Indiana charter schools could receive over $49 million in new revenue from proposed tax increases
Charter schools could receive millions in new revenue they could spend on teacher salaries, transportation, and more if voters approve ballot measures in the November election.
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What We’re Reading
Marion County schools and flooding. What we know, Mirror Indy
Indiana charter school named the best in the US, IndyStar (Paywall)