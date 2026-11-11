The Memphis board is expected to vote on the purchase next week. The elected school board will control the district — and major purchasing decisions — until at least December, a local judge decided on Tuesday as the fight over the state takeover drags on in two court systems.

Finally, I wanted to share a tribute to a beloved colleague, Chalkbeat story editor Mónica Rhor. Mónica died on Nov. 1 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer on Nov. 1. She was a kind coworker and a talented journalist who is deeply missed by the Chalkbeat team.



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