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Good morning — it’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders on Tuesday proposed a mid-year purchase of 25,000 laptops for high schoolers after parents complained that a sudden change in district technology policy this year left teachers and families scrambling.

The Memphis board is expected to vote on the purchase next week. The elected school board will control the district — and major purchasing decisions — until at least December, a local judge decided on Tuesday as the fight over the state takeover drags on in two court systems.

Finally, I wanted to share a tribute to a beloved colleague, Chalkbeat story editor Mónica Rhor. Mónica died on Nov. 1 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer on Nov. 1. She was a kind coworker and a talented journalist who is deeply missed by the Chalkbeat team.

Our reporters aren’t just in your inbox. They are in classrooms, school board meetings, and wherever important education decisions are made. Help us keep showing up for kids and teachers. We are looking for 100 new donors to help unlock an additional $2,000 in matching funds. Donate today.

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Local News

Memphis parents complained of a school laptop shortage. Now MSCS wants to buy 25,000 more.

Memphis parents complained of a school laptop shortage. Now MSCS wants to buy 25,000 more.

Memphis-Shelby County parents said the sudden change in school laptop access left teachers and families scrambling to adjust to testing and online class materials.
Temporary pause on Memphis schools state takeover continues until December

Temporary pause on Memphis schools state takeover continues until December

A local judge Tuesday did not grant state leaders’ requests to dismiss Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ lawsuit against the state takeover.

Around Chalkbeat

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Rhor was beloved for her kindness, and for her thoughtful and authoritative approach to editing. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists will honor her life Nov. 17.
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

New Jersey could receive millions in federal scholarship funding under Trump’s school choice program, reigniting a familiar debate over private school vouchers.

What We’re Reading

We hear you:’ Tennessee Senate Republicans reckon with blue wave in leadership elections, WPLN

Classroom AI use concerns Tennessee educators following Google announcement, WATE

5 reports, 5 different conclusions about fairness in school funding, Hechinger Report

More communities are closing schools. The cuts may not be enough, Hechinger Report

Memphis educator fights to close literacy gap in TN, WREG

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