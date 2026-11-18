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Good morning! It’s Melissa here with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Yesterday, the nine-person Memphis-Shelby County Schools Educational Oversight Board met in Memphis for the first time amid a months-long legal fight with the locally elected school board.

The oversight board is currently blocked from actually executing any plans, but it prepping to hire a highly paid executive director to direct its takeover of the district if a judge allows it to move forward.

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