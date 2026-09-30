Memphis school board taps new leadership

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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Last night, the Memphis-Shelby County school board elected a new chair and vice chair, turning over board leadership ahead of a critical year for district governance.

Plus, a judge this week ordered a Friday hearing will go forward in the state takeover lawsuit. Attorneys will be arguing over who should control Memphis schools while the lawsuit fully plays out.