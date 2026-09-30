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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Last night, the Memphis-Shelby County school board elected a new chair and vice chair, turning over board leadership ahead of a critical year for district governance.
Plus, a judge this week ordered a Friday hearing will go forward in the state takeover lawsuit. Attorneys will be arguing over who should control Memphis schools while the lawsuit fully plays out.
I’ll be in federal court in Nashville to bring y’all the details. Drop us a line if you have any questions about the state takeover status or the lawsuit you’d like to see answered! Reply to this email or email [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Internal superintendent hires can contribute to district stability, new study says
Memphis school board taps new leadership
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Knoxville special ed chief says better classroom oversight is coming, Knox News (Paywall)