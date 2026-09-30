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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Last night, the Memphis-Shelby County school board elected a new chair and vice chair, turning over board leadership ahead of a critical year for district governance.

We’ve got more details for you here.

Plus, a judge this week ordered a Friday hearing will go forward in the state takeover lawsuit. Attorneys will be arguing over who should control Memphis schools while the lawsuit fully plays out.

I’ll be in federal court in Nashville to bring y’all the details. Drop us a line if you have any questions about the state takeover status or the lawsuit you’d like to see answered! Reply to this email or email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Internal superintendent hires can contribute to district stability, new study says

Internal superintendent hires can contribute to district stability, new study says

Superintendent turnover can also impact student learning in high-poverty districts, one study showed.
Memphis school board taps new leadership

Memphis school board taps new leadership

The new Memphis-Shelby County school board chair will lead the district through a critical period amid potential school closures and a state takeover.

Around Chalkbeat

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.
After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

Hannah-Jones said she was glad Mamdani promised a plan, but she worries momentum for school integration has “gone completely dormant.”
Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

The U.S. Department of Education revoked Biden-era Title IX regulations and reinstated rules from 2020. Conservatives applauded the move but LGBTQ advocates were fearful.
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What We’re Reading

Former MNPS superintendent criticizes district’s handling of grade falsification, WSMV

Tennessee schools cite 35% increase in fuel spending with diesel prices hitting all-time high, WCYB

Knoxville special ed chief says better classroom oversight is coming, Knox News (Paywall)

Four Proposed Nashville Charter Schools Await Appeal Decisions from State Commission Nashville Banner

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