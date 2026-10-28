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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
A Memphis schools custodial company identified as the biggest source of potential financial waste or abuse by a state-issued forensic audit will continue to serve more than half of the district’s schools next year. The school board Tuesday night agreed to pay the company nearly $17 million for a new 2027 contract.
More on the new contract and the details surrounding the 2022 contract controversy below.
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Local News
Memphis school board rehires custodial company scrutinized in state forensic audit
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