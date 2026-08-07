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Hi there! Memphis school board election results are in after a late night of returns.
Four Democrats — two incumbents and two new members — were elected to the board in the district’s first partisan school board election. Zero Republicans sought a seat on last night’s ballot.
The new school board will take office next month, inheriting a fraught power struggle with the state that’s currently playing out in federal court.
As always, if you need to reach the bureau, email us at [email protected].
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