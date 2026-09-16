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Good morning! Melissa here with your Wednesday round-up.
Enrollment is down in Tennessee’s largest school district, which has seen a decade-long slide that outpaces state and national trends.
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Local News
Memphis schools lost more than 2,000 students this year, early data shows
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose
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NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows
What We’re Reading
Tennessee Department of Education investigating Metro Nashville Public Schools for academic dishonesty, WKRN
This is what Tennessee teachers love and hate about their jobs, Knox News (Paywall)