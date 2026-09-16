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Good morning! Melissa here with your Wednesday round-up.

Enrollment is down in Tennessee’s largest school district, which has seen a decade-long slide that outpaces state and national trends.

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Local News

Memphis schools lost more than 2,000 students this year, early data shows

Memphis schools lost more than 2,000 students this year, early data shows

Memphis-Shelby County Schools lost over 9% of its students in the past decade, according to state data.

Around Chalkbeat

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Public schools are spending more per student, but teacher pay has not kept pace. Districts have instead expanded staffing.
Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Despite concerns about schools’ reliance on laptops, many parents indicate they want kids to learn about tools like artificial intelligence in order to help them in the job market.
NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC is restricting student access to YouTube on school devices, adding to new limits on screen time and generative AI in public schools.

What We’re Reading

Tennessee Department of Education investigating Metro Nashville Public Schools for academic dishonesty, WKRN

Knox County Schools unveils plan to improve special education, WATE

This is what Tennessee teachers love and hate about their jobs, Knox News (Paywall)

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