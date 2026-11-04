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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. I’m working on several cups of coffee this morning after following midterm election results last night.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn declared victory in the extremely close governor’s race last night. Her campaign education platform offers clues about where her education policy might focus in the coming months. She appears poised to push further expansion of the Education Freedom Scholarship program next year, even though the state has released limited data about how it is performing.
ICYMI, I obtained data this fall illustrating where exactly Tennessee’s Education Freedom Scholarship dollars are flowing. We published exclusive reporting last week on which Tennessee ZIP codes are receiving the most vouchers — there’s more to come on which students and schools are benefiting from the expanded voucher program.
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Local News
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, staunch voucher advocate, elected Tennessee governor
Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent
Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program
Around Chalkbeat
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case
What We’re Reading
Knox County Schools starts warning employees of layoffs in their departments, Knox News (Paywall)
Middle Tennessee substitute removed after reportedly putting student in classroom closet. Here’s what the district says happened, WSMV
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