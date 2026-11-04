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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. I’m working on several cups of coffee this morning after following midterm election results last night.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn declared victory in the extremely close governor’s race last night. Her campaign education platform offers clues about where her education policy might focus in the coming months. She appears poised to push further expansion of the Education Freedom Scholarship program next year, even though the state has released limited data about how it is performing.

ICYMI, I obtained data this fall illustrating where exactly Tennessee’s Education Freedom Scholarship dollars are flowing. We published exclusive reporting last week on which Tennessee ZIP codes are receiving the most vouchers — there’s more to come on which students and schools are benefiting from the expanded voucher program.

This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today.

If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter, like digging up and analyzing the Tennessee data we’re reporting on this fall. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, staunch voucher advocate, elected Tennessee governor

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, staunch voucher advocate, elected Tennessee governor

The Republican senator is expected to push for further expansion of Tennessee’s voucher program and will likely appoint a new state education commissioner.
Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Camalyn Turner is seeking $1.5 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday, alleging ex-Superintendent Marie Feagins exposed herself twice and retaliated against her until she resigned.
Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

More than one-third of voucher recipients live in just 20 ZIP codes, many in wealthier neighborhoods on city outskirts. One west Tennessee area is an outlier.

Around Chalkbeat

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Colorado case over whether Catholic preschools can shut out children from LGBTQ families if they take state funding.

What We’re Reading

Knox County Schools starts warning employees of layoffs in their departments, Knox News (Paywall)

These schools could face closure as Knox County Schools tries to cut $4 million from budget, WATE

Middle Tennessee substitute removed after reportedly putting student in classroom closet. Here’s what the district says happened, WSMV

After a study found gambling addictions in students, Tennessee has a plan to fight it, WBIR

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