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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. I’m working on several cups of coffee this morning after following midterm election results last night.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn declared victory in the extremely close governor’s race last night. Her campaign education platform offers clues about where her education policy might focus in the coming months. She appears poised to push further expansion of the Education Freedom Scholarship program next year, even though the state has released limited data about how it is performing.

ICYMI, I obtained data this fall illustrating where exactly Tennessee’s Education Freedom Scholarship dollars are flowing. We published exclusive reporting last week on which Tennessee ZIP codes are receiving the most vouchers — there’s more to come on which students and schools are benefiting from the expanded voucher program.

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