After Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote about how New York City’s segregated schools failed her daughter, she put Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the hot seat, asking what he plans to do to fix the system. In a WNYC interview on Tuesday, Mamdani conceded that city schools are falling short for Black and brown children, saying that change is an “urgent necessity.” But he failed to give specifics other than mentioning some newly formed working groups. In an interview with Chalkbeat, Hannah-Jones warned that these kinds of efforts can become a stalling tactic, emphasizing that meaningful change will require bold mayoral leadership.