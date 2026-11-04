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Good morning! It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York. Hope remote learning went as smoothly as possible for you on Election Day.

Just months after City Hall’s AI moratorium for student-facing generative AI across elementary and middle schools, Google is shifting the rules of engagement. As our friends on Chalkbeat’s National desk report, the tech giant rolled out a "Guided Learning" mode designed to turn Gemini into a step-by-step problem solver instead of a cheat sheet, but warned that turning off student AI features will shut off Google Search across school accounts.

Mayor Mamdani quickly pushed back on X, arguing that “no corporation should have the power to dictate how we teach our children.” What this means for hundreds of thousands of students on city-issued devices remains unclear. Education Department officials did not respond to our questions on whether students can currently see AI Overviews during Google searches or whether the city would consider moving away from Google products if the company refuses to offer an opt-out.

In other news, Democrats swept key midterm races across the country, potentially setting the stage for a harder line against President Donald Trump’s education agenda in Congress and more voucher oversight in the states. Read more about that here.

Also this week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today.