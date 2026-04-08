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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story will help you prepare for what you won’t see on your ballot when you go vote in the primary election. School board races and referendums will have to wait until November. Read more below.
And in the meantime, check out these primary voter guides: learn about the candidates from IndyStar, and what to bring and where to go from Mirror Indy.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
Why there are no education elections on your primary ballot
State lawmakers made changes to make Indiana school board elections partisan and when schools could ask voters for tax increases in 2025. This year, voters will see those changes.
Around Chalkbeat
As Philadelphia advances $225 million cut to school spending, teachers worry learning will suffer
As Philadelphia school leaders move forward with a plan to cut spending by $225 million next fiscal year, teachers fear students will lose key support.
From paperwork maze to centralized tool: Mamdani launches new child care provider permitting site
NYC’s new provider dashboard replaces a ‘fragmented’ child care center permitting process. The city hopes this online hub for submitting and tracking health department applications will help new child care centers open faster.
Colorado lawmakers avoid big cuts to education in 2026-27 budget
The budget bill released on Monday includes increases for K-12 funding, while early childhood and higher education funding will mostly remain the same.
What We’re Reading
It’s not just your taxes: Indiana FAFSA deadline is April 15, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Lumina poll: Employers value college degrees but require more training, Indiana Public Media
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat