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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Curious how your school performed on the 2026 TCAP? The Tennessee Department of Education released school-level data this week, and we’ve got you covered with a searchable database showing school scores and year-over-year changes.
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Local News
See how your Tennessee school performed on the 2026 TCAP
Tennessee released school-level 2026 TCAP results this week. You can search your school’s performance, and how it compares to 2025 scores, in this Chalkbeat Tennessee database.
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