Curious how your school performed on the 2026 TCAP? The Tennessee Department of Education released school-level data this week , and we’ve got you covered with a searchable database showing school scores and year-over-year changes.

One more thing: There’s less than a week left in Chalkbeat’s back-to-school membership campaign! Become a member by Aug. 31 to help fund the local reporting that keeps your community informed, holds school leaders accountable, and follows the education stories that matter most.