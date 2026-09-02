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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.

The amount of time Tennessee students spend taking state TCAP tests next spring will increase significantly due to an additional writing test that won’t actually be scored.

Some teachers are concerned about adding an additional test section to an already high-stakes testing period. Read more here.

Also, thanks to all our readers who joined us Monday for our virtual event on Memphis schools! You can catch up with our recap and recorded video here.