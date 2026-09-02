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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
The amount of time Tennessee students spend taking state TCAP tests next spring will increase significantly due to an additional writing test that won’t actually be scored.
Some teachers are concerned about adding an additional test section to an already high-stakes testing period. Read more here.
Also, thanks to all our readers who joined us Monday for our virtual event on Memphis schools! You can catch up with our recap and recorded video here.
We hope to host more conversations this school year — drop us a line with topic suggestions or who you’d like to hear from in a Chalkbeat Tennessee conversation. You can reply directly to this email or email [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Tennessee TCAP testing time to increase in 2027 due to new, unscored writing test
Tennessee English TCAP test length to increase in 2027 as state adds unscored writing field test
What do Memphis schools need to improve? Here’s what local experts say.
Some Memphis education experts on Chalkbeat’s virtual panel Monday called for more school closures and high dosage tutoring.
Around Chalkbeat
The promise and limits of career and technical education
Research links established CTE programs to better graduation and job outcomes. But new evidence suggests schools may struggle to reproduce those benefits.
NYC to ban student AI tools in 2-K through 8th grade and limit classroom screen time
NYC is expected to release its AI guidance for public schools on Wednesday, banning student-facing AI tools from preschool through middle school and limiting screen time.
How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service
Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.
What We’re Reading
Tennessee officials tracking unsettling ‘Cat in the Hat’ trend targeting schools, students, Local3News
Tennessee Is Looking Into Changing How It Evaluates Schools, Nashville Banner