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Good morning!

It’s Makiya Seminera here to kick off your morning with some news hot off the press. But before we dive into yesterday’s headlines, I hope y’all stayed safe from those ferocious storms that hit the Chicagoland area and parts of Indiana. I would be lying if I said the tornado sirens didn’t alarm me a little.

While I was trying to lure my dog away from the plethora of windows in my apartment, my colleague Mila Koumpilova was braving the storm while covering the Chicago Board of Elections. The meeting proved newsworthy, as Mila reported that four candidates overcame their petition challenges and were cleared to appear on November’s ballot. Another was kicked from the ballot.

That means the local board’s monthslong saga of parsing through petition challenges is finally over. Barring any surprises from Cook County Circuit Court on the appeals of affirmative decisions for six candidates, the school board races are close to being finalized.

If you’re craving more election news, we’ve got a story from Illinois Answers Project, a nonpartisan investigative news outlet that launched in 2022. Some big names in this year’s elections have done business with campaign firms linked to two men convicted of corruption charges over a decade ago. That includes about $1.5 million from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gubernatorial campaigns, as well as about $36,000 from the Chicago Teachers Union in support of its endorsed school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez.