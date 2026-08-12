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Good morning!
It’s Makiya Seminera here to kick off your morning with some news hot off the press. But before we dive into yesterday’s headlines, I hope y’all stayed safe from those ferocious storms that hit the Chicagoland area and parts of Indiana. I would be lying if I said the tornado sirens didn’t alarm me a little.
While I was trying to lure my dog away from the plethora of windows in my apartment, my colleague Mila Koumpilova was braving the storm while covering the Chicago Board of Elections. The meeting proved newsworthy, as Mila reported that four candidates overcame their petition challenges and were cleared to appear on November’s ballot. Another was kicked from the ballot.
That means the local board’s monthslong saga of parsing through petition challenges is finally over. Barring any surprises from Cook County Circuit Court on the appeals of affirmative decisions for six candidates, the school board races are close to being finalized.
If you’re craving more election news, we’ve got a story from Illinois Answers Project, a nonpartisan investigative news outlet that launched in 2022. Some big names in this year’s elections have done business with campaign firms linked to two men convicted of corruption charges over a decade ago. That includes about $1.5 million from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gubernatorial campaigns, as well as about $36,000 from the Chicago Teachers Union in support of its endorsed school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez.
We’re just a few weeks out from the first day of school in Chicago! Have any questions on education you want us to report on? Contact us by responding to this email.
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Local News
Chicago Board of Elections rules on final challenges to school board candidacies
Some school board petition appeals are still pending before the Cook County Circuit Court.
Firms linked to 2 men convicted of public corruption have gotten campaign business from JB Pritzker and the CTU
The firms tied to former Ald. Isaac “Ike” Carothers and former Blagojevich administration official Bamani Obadele have gotten campaign business from the governor and in the hotly contested race for Chicago School Board president.
Around Chalkbeat
School funding’s surprising U-shape, the future of work, digital tests, and more: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup examines a surprising school funding pattern, where COVID aid went, the genesis of digital testing, and more.
How did Indiana students do on a revised ILEARN this year?
The state English and math test has evolved recently, and it will also start playing a role in the A-F grades for schools, along with IREAD and SAT scores.
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
What We’re Reading
Former Evanston D65 Supt. Devon Horton indicted in Georgia; will also face Illinois trial, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
To Improve Student Mental Health, University of Michigan Eases Grading, The New York Times (Paywall)