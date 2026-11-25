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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. Have you been prepping for Thanksgiving dinner for days already like my household? (I am most excited to bake these amazing sour cream and chives rolls I’ve pulled out for the last five years.)
Today, we’re bringing you a story from Knox County, where a district decision to reconfigure a longstanding vocational school into a data science academy has sparked backlash in the community.
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Local News
Knox County to replace trade school with data science academy, sparking backlash
Around Chalkbeat
The high school bake sale — and home economics — get a makeover
With a month left to decide, Pritzker says Illinois won’t join Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
What We’re Reading
Preschool math blasts off in Mississippi, Hechinger Report
Tennessee's teacher of the year 'sets the bar very high', The Commercial Appeal (Paywall)
When can I apply for a TN Education Freedom Scholarship? What to know, The Tennessean (Paywall)
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