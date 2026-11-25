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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. Have you been prepping for Thanksgiving dinner for days already like my household? (I am most excited to bake these amazing sour cream and chives rolls I’ve pulled out for the last five years.)

Today, we’re bringing you a story from Knox County, where a district decision to reconfigure a longstanding vocational school into a data science academy has sparked backlash in the community.

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