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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is about Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, his predictions about AI tools for learning, and why they haven’t come true yet. And there’s an Indiana connection: Hobart High School was an early adopter of Khan’s AI tutoring chatbot and was featured in a “60 Minutes” segment about it. Read more below.
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Around Chalkbeat
Why Sal Khan’s AI revolution hasn’t happened yet, according to Sal Khan
Khan Academy’s AI-powered chatbot, Khanmigo, has struggled to motivate students. Sal Khan said he now sees the limits of AI’s impact on schools and learning.
What’s next for the Memphis schools takeover plan?
Shelby County voters could begin casting school board ballots next week before Republicans’ takeover plan is finalized.
Trump administration improperly canceled $36 million in school grants over trans policies, judge rules
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its plan to cancel $36 million in grant funding for NYC schools over the city’s trans student policy.
What We’re Reading
Indiana school district sued after nonverbal child assaulted on bus, IndyStar (Paywall)
Ex-Ball State employee settles with university president over First Amendment case, The Indiana Lawyer (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by AFP via Getty Images