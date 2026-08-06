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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
I’ve spent the past two days staring at a whole bunch of figures — referendum figures, to be exact. By now, you know that a record number of Indiana school districts are seeking referendums this November. We’re also working on a voter guide to help inform you at the polls.
But I’d like to know how you feel about your district’s attempt to pass one. Fill out this short survey and help inform our coverage.
In Detroit, voters just passed a crucial tax levy for schools. That leads your inbox today.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Detroit voters OK crucial tax levy that supports the city school district
DPSCD asked voters to approve a millage for the 10-year-old district to cover operating costs. Voters overwhelmingly said yes.
Education will be a key topic as Benson and James face off in Michigan governor’s race
The field of candidates for Michigan governor was reduced from four to two in Tuesday’s primary election, with Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James victorious.
Who should go to college? More students may benefit than we think
Natural experiments show sizable average gains from college for students with lower grades and test scores, though not every student necessarily benefited.