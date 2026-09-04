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Good morning! It’s Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia, here with our top stories.



In the Martin Luther King High School weight room this July, Coach Jordan Alexander repeatedly pulled football players aside for me to talk to. He asked each one: Do you know someone who’s been shot? Each player answered: Yes.

I spent a lot of this summer in high school weight rooms and on football fields, talking to coaches about working with players who’ve grown up around violence.

They’ve seen players start fights on the field, or shut down during practice because of trouble at home or on the streets. In the past, coaches might have responded with harsh words. Now, some are trained to talk to players about emotional regulation.

Could these skills help make them better players? Better students? Research points to yes, and the kids think so, too.

Read more in our story, published in collaboration with The New York Times.