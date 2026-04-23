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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Two of our student journalists at P.S. Weekly — Mateo Tang O’ Reilly, a junior at Central Park East High School, and Jasper Mallorca, a senior at High School of Art and Design — are both taking AP Calculus this year, and they’ve both been struggling to find the subject’s real-world applications. It inspired them to ask: Does AP calculus serve a purpose other than proving academic rigor to colleges?
In our latest P.S. Weekly podcast episode, they explore the unseen value of calculus beyond the classroom. Mateo interviews a Brooklyn high school teacher who’s on a mission to make calculus feel relevant.
What’s your take on AP Calculus? Drop us a line: [email protected].
Local News
Is AP Calculus pointless? A teacher defends his subject.
As educators and students debate the value of Advanced Placement Calculus — often a gatekeeper to higher education — the latest P.S. Weekly episode explores some real-world applications from the subject.
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Thumbnail image courtesy of Dash Anderson.