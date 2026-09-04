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Happy Friday! Before we head into the long weekend, it’s time to talk about AI.
Three out of four states have passed some guidance on using AI in education, Chalkbeat’s Lily Altavena reports in an article this week. But most of those policies dodge teacher’s biggest concern: students using the tech to cheat.
Read more about how that’s hitting teachers and school leaders here.
And if you’re a teacher in Tennessee, tell us how you’re handling AI in the classroom at [email protected]. Do you think state and district policies are robust enough to deal with the realities of AI in the classroom?
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
States urge schools to use AI, but leave teachers on their own to stop cheating
Most states have issued AI guidance for public schools. But a Chalkbeat review found few included concrete strategies to prevent or detect student cheating.
American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report
Too many apps aim to make learning fun without promoting learning, the American Psychological Association says. But the group also wants to avoid hysteria about screens and AI.
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
What We’re Reading
Memphis Lift, Seeding Success join Tennessee’s legal defense of MSCS takeover, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Students in limbo after University of Memphis, Ghana end partnership, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)