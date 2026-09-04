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Happy Friday! Before we head into the long weekend, it’s time to talk about AI.

Three out of four states have passed some guidance on using AI in education, Chalkbeat’s Lily Altavena reports in an article this week. But most of those policies dodge teacher’s biggest concern: students using the tech to cheat.

Read more about how that’s hitting teachers and school leaders here.