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Enroll Indy told charter authorizers and IPS that they don’t have to pay for the enrollment system for one year. But IPS said the breakup isn’t just about money, and is sticking with its new enrollment system.
And, if you live in Lawrence, Perry or Pike townships, check out our candidate Q&As with school board candidates. We partnered with WFYI and Mirror Indy to report voter guides for all elected school boards in Marion County.
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P.S. AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township: School board election voter guide
Perry Township school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 3 candidates
Voter guide 2026: 4 candidates are running for 3 seats on Pike Township school board
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose
What We’re Reading
Indianapolis Colts surprise 500 Pike Township students with new uniforms, school supplies and more, WTHR
Marian University President Daniel Elsener to step down after 25 years, IndyStar (Paywall)