This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! 

Enroll Indy told charter authorizers and IPS that they don’t have to pay for the enrollment system for one year. But IPS said the breakup isn’t just about money, and is sticking with its new enrollment system.

And, if you live in Lawrence, Perry or Pike townships, check out our candidate Q&As with school board candidates. We partnered with WFYI and Mirror Indy to report voter guides for all elected school boards in Marion County.

Reach our team: [email protected].

P.S. AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Indiana

Local News

IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

Indianapolis Public Schools left Enroll Indy, in part, saying it will save money. Then, the enrollment system’s board voted to cut costs to the district and charter authorizers.
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township: School board election voter guide

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township: School board election voter guide

Lawrence Township school board candidates share their views on administrator pay, academics, and future financial challenges.
Perry Township school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 3 candidates

Perry Township school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 3 candidates

Three Perry Township school board seats are on the 2026 ballot. Learn about the candidates and their priorities, and details on when and where to vote.
Voter guide 2026: 4 candidates are running for 3 seats on Pike Township school board

Voter guide 2026: 4 candidates are running for 3 seats on Pike Township school board

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Pike Township school board. Read what candidates say about communicating with the community and addressing financial stewardship.

Around Chalkbeat

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Public schools are spending more per student, but teacher pay has not kept pace. Districts have instead expanded staffing.

What We’re Reading

Indianapolis Colts surprise 500 Pike Township students with new uniforms, school supplies and more, WTHR

Indiana schools report 11% drop in bullying incidents, WISH-TV

Fort Wayne band director named 2027 Indiana Teacher of the Year, WFYI

Marian University President Daniel Elsener to step down after 25 years, IndyStar (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right