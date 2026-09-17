Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!

Enroll Indy told charter authorizers and IPS that they don’t have to pay for the enrollment system for one year. But IPS said the breakup isn’t just about money, and is sticking with its new enrollment system.

And, if you live in Lawrence, Perry or Pike townships, check out our candidate Q&As with school board candidates. We partnered with WFYI and Mirror Indy to report voter guides for all elected school boards in Marion County.