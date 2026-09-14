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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Some Fridays are sleepy for news, but last Friday was not one of those days. We had two big stories:

First, IPS announced it is leaving Enroll Indy, the one-stop school enrollment website shared by IPS and most charter schools in the city.

Second, a judge ruled that Lindsey Cornett can be on the ballot for IPS school board, a major change from the Marion County Election Board’s decision.