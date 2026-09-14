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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Some Fridays are sleepy for news, but last Friday was not one of those days. We had two big stories:

First, IPS announced it is leaving Enroll Indy, the one-stop school enrollment website shared by IPS and most charter schools in the city. 

Second, a judge ruled that Lindsey Cornett can be on the ballot for IPS school board, a major change from the Marion County Election Board’s decision.

What questions do you have? Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders

IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders

The district's switch from Enroll Indy to PowerSchool was quickly criticized by Indianapolis charter school leaders.
Court order: Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board

Court order: Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board

Lindsey Cornett challenged her ballot removal in court and was added back just in time for ballots to be printed. She won’t have a party affiliation next to her name.

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Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership

Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership

Board member Anusha Thotakura introduced a resolution Thursday calling on the district to study how its current early childhood offerings are working and make recommendations. Superintendent Macquline King voiced strong opposition.
Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee state lawmakers next year will have access to an unprecedented pot of money earmarked for child mental health support. How will that money be spent?

What We’re Reading

Indianapolis school saw huge gains when it changed how it taught reading, Axios Indianapolis

Apply to these Indy colleges for free from Sept. 21-25, Mirror Indy

Indiana higher ed commission to review dual-college credit accessibility, Indiana Capital Chronicle

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