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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Some Fridays are sleepy for news, but last Friday was not one of those days. We had two big stories:
First, IPS announced it is leaving Enroll Indy, the one-stop school enrollment website shared by IPS and most charter schools in the city.
Second, a judge ruled that Lindsey Cornett can be on the ballot for IPS school board, a major change from the Marion County Election Board’s decision.
What questions do you have? Reach our team: [email protected].
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Local News
IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders
Court order: Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board
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What We’re Reading
Indianapolis school saw huge gains when it changed how it taught reading, Axios Indianapolis
Indiana higher ed commission to review dual-college credit accessibility, Indiana Capital Chronicle