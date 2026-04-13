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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!  The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation will meet for the first time this week. Read more below. 

Reach our team: [email protected].

Local News

Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announces date and location for first meeting

Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announces date and location for first meeting

IPEC is a new state-created board that will oversee key aspects of schools in Indianapolis, including buildings, transportation, and some finances. Its members were appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett.

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How an Indianapolis high school is helping students in recovery find purpose, Mirror Indy

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Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat

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