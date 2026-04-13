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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation will meet for the first time this week. Read more below.
Reach our team: [email protected].
Local News
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announces date and location for first meeting
IPEC is a new state-created board that will oversee key aspects of schools in Indianapolis, including buildings, transportation, and some finances. Its members were appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett.
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The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
An alternative to gifted education: Why some NYC schools are embracing International Baccalaureate
NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels looked to the IB model as an alternative to gifted education. Now, as NY overhauls graduation requirements, IB schools may gain more momentum.
What We’re Reading
The quest to build a better AI tutor, The Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat