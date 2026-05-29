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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is a recap from last night’s Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meeting. The big topic of discussion was the possibility of a referendum in November. Read more below including details for two upcoming public listening sessions you can attend.
Reach our team: [email protected].
P.S. Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this very question with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.
Local News
From 19 to 55 cents: IPEC hears options for a possible tax increase
IPEC must decide whether or not to ask voters for a tax increase in November to help fund Indianapolis schools. If it does, the new board would have to determine how much money to ask for. The results will have a lasting impact on schools.
Around Chalkbeat
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
10 years and 16,800 students short: What went wrong with Colorado’s youth apprenticeship program?
A decade in, CareerWise Colorado’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for youth apprenticeship programs grows nationwide.
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
What We’re Reading
Indy kids need vaccines to go to school, Mirror Indy
NearSpace Education looking for educators to lead state-wide STEM programming, Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana Agriculture and Technology School Coming to Montezuma, Hoosier Ag Today
Thumbnail image by MJ Slaby / Chalkbeat