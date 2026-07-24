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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

It’s been a busy week of news for Indianapolis. Just after the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation named its new executive director, the Mind Trust also announced an IPEC board member to its C-suite.

The hire further strengthens ties between the charter sector — the Mind Trust helped found many charters in Indianapolis — and IPEC, a powerful new oversight board.

That leads your inbox today.