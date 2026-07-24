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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
It’s been a busy week of news for Indianapolis. Just after the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation named its new executive director, the Mind Trust also announced an IPEC board member to its C-suite.
The hire further strengthens ties between the charter sector — the Mind Trust helped found many charters in Indianapolis — and IPEC, a powerful new oversight board.
That leads your inbox today.
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Local News
IPEC board member Edward Rangel joins The Mind Trust as chief program officer
Edward Rangel, founder of Adelante Schools and an IPEC board member, will become chief program officer at The Mind Trust while continuing to serve on the board.
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What We’re Reading
Education Dept. eliminates tool used to prove racial discrimination, Washington Post (Paywall)