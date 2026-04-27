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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about a fight around the mission of the federal government’s Talent Search grants and if they should prioritize programs focused on workforce development or programs focused on college access.
Read more below.
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Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school
KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary charter school will relocate next to district-run Valverde Elementary in a move that Valverde families worry could hurt their 100-year-old school.
Federal judge orders immediate release of Memphis high school student detained by ICE
Yasser Jose Lopez Soza, a junior at Memphis Business Academy, has been held without bond at the West Tennessee Detention Center since his Feb. 20 arrest by immigration officials.
What We’re Reading
Judge hears motions on IU trustee lawsuit, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Los Angeles Times via Getty Images