Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning and happy Friday! Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Many district teachers have found themselves embroiled in a chaotic “forced transfer” process this summer, which one educator described as entering a disorganized fantasy football draft. The forced transfer concept isn’t new, but due to the budget fracas this year, the district is navigating some additional layers of complication.
Read more in our top story today from Rebecca Redelmeier.
After we published our story, Superintendent Tony Watlington released the following statement. He is referring to 340 positions that had been eliminated due to budget cuts and were restored in a last-minute deal with city leaders:
“I want to affirm that all 340 school-based positions are secure and that we are moving as quickly as possible to match the impacted employees to the appropriate job site based on collective bargaining agreement rules,” Watlington said.
As always, you can send us story ideas or questions at [email protected].
Speaking of teacher turnover: Join us for Chalkbeat’s July 30 virtual event, where we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Philadelphia teachers describe chaotic ‘fantasy football draft’ to get their school assignments
Philadelphia teachers say the district’s efforts to transfer them has been chaotic. Teachers were told to pick a school over Zoom on the spot or the district would assign them one.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department scaled back special education monitoring: report
Federal auditors often find states not properly serving students with disabilities. At the Trump administration’s current pace, each state would be reviewed once every 25 years.
Teachers in Michigan school district can pick from 32 phrases or face legal review over classroom posters
Romeo Community Schools’ classroom signs policy is one of the most recent examples of school districts and states wanting more control over what teachers say and display to students.
Kamar Samuels asks NYC schools to pause software purchases until AI guidance is final
The move comes as city officials scramble to finalize artificial intelligence guidance amid a wave of backlash from parents, educators, and elected officials.
What We’re Reading
Superintendent Watlington announces promotions and other changes in Philly schools’ administration, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
One of Us: A Southwest Philadelphia educator offers a most patriotic defense of birthright citizenship, The Philadelphia Citizen (Opinion)
Pa. state system to cover all tuition for eligible in-state students, Pennsylvania Capital-Star