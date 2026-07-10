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Good morning and happy Friday! Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Many district teachers have found themselves embroiled in a chaotic “forced transfer” process this summer, which one educator described as entering a disorganized fantasy football draft. The forced transfer concept isn’t new, but due to the budget fracas this year, the district is navigating some additional layers of complication.

Read more in our top story today from Rebecca Redelmeier.



After we published our story, Superintendent Tony Watlington released the following statement. He is referring to 340 positions that had been eliminated due to budget cuts and were restored in a last-minute deal with city leaders:



“I want to affirm that all 340 school-based positions are secure and that we are moving as quickly as possible to match the impacted employees to the appropriate job site based on collective bargaining agreement rules,” Watlington said.

As always, you can send us story ideas or questions at [email protected].