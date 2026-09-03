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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Before we know it, Election Day will be here — early voting starts Oct. 6. And Aleks has your voter guide to the referendum for Indianapolis schools. Read it now, and bookmark it to have handy for the big day.
What election questions do you have? Reach our team: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Guide: What to know about the public schools tax referendum in Indianapolis
Indianapolis voters are deciding on a $95 million operating referendum to support IPS and charter schools. Here’s how much it will cost and potential budget impact.
Around Chalkbeat
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
NYC’s new school AI ban explained: What’s changing? What’s still murky?
NYC is pausing student-facing AI and calling for screen time limits for the youngest grades. But critical implementation details remain unaddressed days before classes start.
States urge schools to use AI, but leave teachers on their own to stop cheating
Most states have issued AI guidance for public schools. But a Chalkbeat review found few included concrete strategies to prevent or detect student cheating.
What We’re Reading
Indiana's cellphone ban brought my classroom back to life, IndyStar (Paywall) (Opinion)
When natural disasters strike, these camps give kids a safe place to recover, The Hechinger Report