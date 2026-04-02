Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a follow-up on a law passed by state lawmakers in 2025. That law asked the Commission on Higher Education and Indiana’s seven public universities to review degrees that didn’t attract enough students.
As a result, more than 200 degree programs will be cut or suspended. Aleks has more details for you below.
What questions do you have about college programs in Indiana? Email us: [email protected]
Local News
Indiana colleges and universities eliminate or merge hundreds of degrees
Indiana state law required colleges and universities to review degree programs that didn’t have enough graduates. But the eliminated degrees enroll relatively few students.
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