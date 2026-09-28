Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! I’m Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.

Today, my colleagues Reema Amin and Thomas Wilburn have another handy resource ahead of Chicago’s school board election this November: a roundup of 17 key votes and how incumbent board members running to keep their seats voted. Check it out here.

We have some events coming up and we’d love for you to join us!

First, schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. On Thursday, Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

On Oct. 14, the Hyde Park Herald, Chalkbeat Chicago and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are hosting a South Side candidate forum — and we want to hear from you! What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.