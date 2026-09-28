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Hello! I’m Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.

Today, my colleagues Reema Amin and Thomas Wilburn have another handy resource ahead of Chicago’s school board election this November: a roundup of 17 key votes and how incumbent board members running to keep their seats voted. Check it out here.

We have some events coming up and we’d love for you to join us!

First, schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. On Thursday, Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

On Oct. 14, the Hyde Park Herald, Chalkbeat Chicago and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are hosting a South Side candidate forum — and we want to hear from you! What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.

As always, send us your ideas, tips, and feedback by replying to this email.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

How Chicago school board incumbents voted on key issues

How Chicago school board incumbents voted on key issues

A look at how 16 Chicago school board members running for election voted on key issues over the past 20 months.
Lumpen Radio: ‘Round the Board

Lumpen Radio: ‘Round the Board

This episode will covers how this upcoming election will change Chicago's school board forever. They’ll explore what voters should know about the board's responsibilities, as well as the questions Chicagoans should be asking when evaluating candidates and their proposals. Tune in and be informed before heading to the ballot box.
Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools officials said declining birth rates, stalled immigration, and an exodus of city residents are driving decreases in the district’s enrollment.

Around Chalkbeat

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

There were significant changes this year to the test, which will be a big factor in revamped letter grades for Indiana schools.
Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

The Detroit Public Schools Community District received $94.4 million to settle a right to-read literacy lawsuit. The money will run out by the end of this school year.
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What We’re Reading

An Argument, This American Life

Chicago schools shed 11,500 students as risk of budget cuts grow, Crain’s Chicago Business

Editorial: Jessica Biggs for Chicago school board president, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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