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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago, looking forward to picking up my kids’ report cards and attending parent-teacher conferences today.

On Friday, state officials released an annual trove of school data known as the Illinois Report Card. This year, some 27% of schools were labeled with the top Exemplary status after an overhaul of the calculation for determining these designations. In the past, only the top 10% of schools could be deemed Exemplary. Read Makiya Seminera’s full story about this and several other key indicators of school success.

Also, there’s just one more sleep until Election Day and I, personally, am ready for the results to roll in. Chalkbeat partnered with dozens of news organizations to help Chicagoans understand the historic moment and learn about school board candidates. If you’re preparing to vote on Tuesday or still staring at your mail-in ballot on the kitchen table, like me, please check out our comprehensive voter guide built with Block Club, WBEZ, and the Sun-Times and other election resources from news partners across the city. And stay tuned today for one more vital bit of information: candidates’ favorite Chicago pizza!

As always, reply here with tips, questions, and feedback.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

The 2026 Illinois State Report Card is out. How is your child’s school performing?

The 2026 Illinois State Report Card is out. How is your child’s school performing?

The 2026 Illinois State Report Card includes new data on key student metrics such as graduation rates and proficiency in English language arts, math, and science.
Chicago school board member Rivas scrutinized over 2018 work suspension

Chicago school board member Rivas scrutinized over 2018 work suspension

Carlos Rivas said the events in question happened during a challenging time in his personal life. A few parents in District 3b, where Rivas’ is running for reelection, called for him to step down.
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels tour a Brooklyn school where Samuels oversaw a merger. As New York City faces a growing number of underenrolled schools, some education leaders say mergers and closures should be a critical piece of Mamdani's schools agenda.Alex Zimmerman,Alex Zimmerman
Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Camalyn Turner is seeking $1.5 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday, alleging ex-Superintendent Marie Feagins exposed herself twice and retaliated against her until she resigned.
Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates, Jocelyn Benson and John James, say they will work aggressively to reduce student absences.

What We’re Reading

No kids? Here's the $10 billion reason Chicago school board race still impacts you, NBC5

Chicago Public Schools Holds First Black Student Union Conference, Chicago Crusader

Chicago ditched school ratings years ago, but 1 in 5 school board candidates want to bring them back, WBEZ

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