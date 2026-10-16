This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello & happy Friday!

As the latest twist in a seemingly neverending state takeover battle, a federal judge dissolved the temporary block on MSCS’ new oversight board yesterday.

The lawsuit over the takeover’s unconstitutionality is still playing out in court. But now, the politically appointed board can seize control of key district decisions, including superintendent hiring and firing.

Read more here.

What questions do you still have about the state takeover? Send them — and any other feedback! — to us at [email protected].

Have a nice weekend!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Tennessee

Local News

Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

Judge lifts block on Memphis schools state takeover as lawsuit continues

A federal judge cleared the way for the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools days after the state-appointed oversight board said it was ready to take control.

Around Chalkbeat

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.

What We’re Reading

University of Tennessee breaks ground on $350M health studies build, Construction Dive

Male Teachers Say Mentors Got Them There. For Black Men, the Need’s Even Greater, The 74 (Opinion)

How K-12 schools might narrow $80B facility repair gap, K-12 Dive

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right