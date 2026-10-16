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Hello & happy Friday!
As the latest twist in a seemingly neverending state takeover battle, a federal judge dissolved the temporary block on MSCS’ new oversight board yesterday.
The lawsuit over the takeover’s unconstitutionality is still playing out in court. But now, the politically appointed board can seize control of key district decisions, including superintendent hiring and firing.
Read more here.
What questions do you still have about the state takeover? Send them — and any other feedback! — to us at [email protected].
Have a nice weekend!
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