Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. My colleague Lily Altavena on our national team wrote about a recent letter from Democratic lawmakers urging the Department of Homeland Security to restore a policy curbing immigration arrests in and around schools.
The start of the 2026-27 school year has brought fresh reports of ICE activity in the vicinity of schools and school bus stops around the country as the Trump administration has markedly increased its monthly immigration arrest totals. Educators have said these incidents have disrupted their work and affected student attendance. Administration officials have insisted they are not intentionally targeting school locations and noted that instances of immigration agents entering school property remain rare.
In other news, we now have a Spanish version of the comprehensive Chicago school board voter guide we put together with WBEZ, the Sun-Times, and Block Club Chicago. It also includes profiles of all 21 races and 45 candidates vying for seats on the city’s first fully elected board.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats
IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
With Chicago about to fully elect its school board, what does student success actually look like? Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
30 ideas for fixing US schools, ranked by experts, The New York Times