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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. My colleague Lily Altavena on our national team wrote about a recent letter from Democratic lawmakers urging the Department of Homeland Security to restore a policy curbing immigration arrests in and around schools.

The start of the 2026-27 school year has brought fresh reports of ICE activity in the vicinity of schools and school bus stops around the country as the Trump administration has markedly increased its monthly immigration arrest totals. Educators have said these incidents have disrupted their work and affected student attendance. Administration officials have insisted they are not intentionally targeting school locations and noted that instances of immigration agents entering school property remain rare.