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Good morning!

Here to kick off your Wednesday is Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters. I hope everyone is staying hydrated and cool with this latest heat wave. For one, my dog, Franklin, is staying on top of his water intake — he makes sure I know by picking up his water bowl and dropping it repeatedly until I refill it.

My colleague Mila Koumpilova has a new update on the Chicago school board races, and this time, it involves an issue some candidates are drawing a line on. Almost half of the candidates running for Chicago Board of Education seats have pledged to adopt a three-year ban on the use of artificial intelligence by CPS students and educators. While some candidates didn’t sign on, that doesn’t mean they aren’t cautious about AI. But the pledge, which also calls for eliminating screen time before third grade, feels too sweeping to some.