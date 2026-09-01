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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I hope you are having a promising start to Week 2 of the school year.
Today, we bring you a piece from my colleague Jessie Gómez in our Newark bureau, who looked at how New Jersey educators are preparing to kick off the school year there amid a significant surge in immigration arrests. Some teachers told Jessie they are making room in their lesson plans to discuss immigration enforcement throughout U.S. history and to let immigrant students process anxiety or fears they are feeling.
As always, if you have story ideas or feedback on our coverage, please reach out here or at [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Around Chalkbeat
As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students
To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.
Mamdani pledges $43 million to fix NYC childcare payment delays before school starts
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced $43 million and staffing reassignments to clear contract backlogs threatening NYC’s 2-K rollout and forcing childcare providers to the brink.
A new Colorado report is unlikely to quiet renewed national debate about test-optional admissions
The report says the pandemic influenced its inconclusive data findings. But state experts say the policy still shows promising student impact.
What We’re Reading
Why every high school student should write for publication, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
A principal saved 900 students before his school was washed away in Nepal, The New York Times (Paywall)
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