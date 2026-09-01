This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I hope you are having a promising start to Week 2 of the school year.

Today, we bring you a piece from my colleague Jessie Gómez in our Newark bureau, who looked at how New Jersey educators are preparing to kick off the school year there amid a significant surge in immigration arrests. Some teachers told Jessie they are making room in their lesson plans to discuss immigration enforcement throughout U.S. history and to let immigrant students process anxiety or fears they are feeling.