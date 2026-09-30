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Hello!
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
In April, I wrote a story for Chalkbeat and The New York Times about teen rappers addressing violence through music.
Earlier this month, the parent of Zayvion Hamiel, one of the rappers I featured, told me Zay got invited to speak at the Clinton Global Initiative — a symposium founded by former President Bill Clinton. The organizers said they heard about Zay from our story.
So, Zay went to New York City to speak on a panel about gun violence prevention. And, he got to meet Bill Clinton! Check out our Instagram video about his appearance and the other impacts of this piece.
We’ve also got a story about the School District of Philadelphia expanding a program that alerts schools when students have witnessed violence, domestic abuse, or other crimes on the off hours.
As usual, reach us at [email protected]
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Local News
Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
From kindergarten to disciplinary school: Texas sends kids as young as 6 to harsh alternative campuses, The Hechinger Report
Head Start preschools serve parents, too. Under Trump, advocates fear that will change, The Associated Press
K-12 spending, absenteeism programs face risks as feds stop key monitoring, watchdog says, Pennsylvania Capital-Star