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Hello!

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

In April, I wrote a story for Chalkbeat and The New York Times about teen rappers addressing violence through music.

Earlier this month, the parent of Zayvion Hamiel, one of the rappers I featured, told me Zay got invited to speak at the Clinton Global Initiative — a symposium founded by former President Bill Clinton. The organizers said they heard about Zay from our story.

So, Zay went to New York City to speak on a panel about gun violence prevention. And, he got to meet Bill Clinton! Check out our Instagram video about his appearance and the other impacts of this piece.

We’ve also got a story about the School District of Philadelphia expanding a program that alerts schools when students have witnessed violence, domestic abuse, or other crimes on the off hours.

As usual, reach us at [email protected]

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support

Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support

The Handle With Care program, which asks police officers to notify school districts when a child witnesses events like gun violence and domestic abuse, is expanding.

Around Chalkbeat

Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Mamdani names Alan Ong new chair of NYC school board

Alan Ong, a former Community Education Council President of District 26, now leads the city’s Panel for Educational Policy. Will he maintain his predecessor’s independent streak?
K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.
Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats

Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats

Recent immigration arrests have revived fears about the impact on student attendance and communities schools serve. Several lawmakers want ICE to halt arrests near campuses.
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What We’re Reading

From kindergarten to disciplinary school: Texas sends kids as young as 6 to harsh alternative campuses, The Hechinger Report

Head Start preschools serve parents, too. Under Trump, advocates fear that will change, The Associated Press

K-12 spending, absenteeism programs face risks as feds stop key monitoring, watchdog says, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

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