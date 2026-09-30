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Hello!

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

In April, I wrote a story for Chalkbeat and The New York Times about teen rappers addressing violence through music.

Earlier this month, the parent of Zayvion Hamiel, one of the rappers I featured, told me Zay got invited to speak at the Clinton Global Initiative — a symposium founded by former President Bill Clinton. The organizers said they heard about Zay from our story.

So, Zay went to New York City to speak on a panel about gun violence prevention. And, he got to meet Bill Clinton! Check out our Instagram video about his appearance and the other impacts of this piece.

We’ve also got a story about the School District of Philadelphia expanding a program that alerts schools when students have witnessed violence, domestic abuse, or other crimes on the off hours.