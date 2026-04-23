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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a Q&A with the 2026 National Teacher of the Year Leon Smith.
He told our colleague on the Chalkbeat National team that he got into teaching because he wanted to have an impact. Smith’s favorite lessons force students to apply their critical thinking skills. Read more below.
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Around Chalkbeat
2026 National Teacher of the Year wants to share the ‘playbook for the power that people can generate’
The Pennsylvania high school history teacher uses the Brown v. Board of Education ruling to teach students complexity and the under-discussed consequences of major events.
Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.
As the city’s 16- and 17-year-olds tried to cast their ballots on Tuesday, they were met with confusion at polling sites, questions about their voting eligibility, and jammed machines.
Sports, AP, and the arts: Here are the looming budget cuts Philadelphia school leaders aren’t discussing
Philadelphia district leaders say 340 school-based jobs are on the line. But educators and principals at some schools say the totality of cuts for next year go much deeper.
What We’re Reading
New Indiana child services director named; predecessor to become governor’s ‘special adviser,’ Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Brett A Sims