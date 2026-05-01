Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our co-workers in Newark. Officials there worried that bilingual students were being misidentified for special education services, so they asked Rutgers University help. Read more below.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Around Chalkbeat
Something felt off about Newark Public Schools’ special education numbers, so officials asked Rutgers for help
In a city where more than a third of residents are born outside of the U.S., Newark educators feared students were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities.
Chicago Public Schools gears up for May Day protest
District officials said this week that schools will be fully staffed Friday, even as they did not share the number of teachers and other employees that have requested the day off. CPS also said the district is reviewing about 45 student field trip requests for that day.
Philadelphia Education Committee chair says he’s ‘prepared to sue’ to stop school closures
Members of Philadelphia’s City Council say they’ll refuse to reconfirm any Board of Education member who votes to approve the district’s proposal to close 17 schools.
What We’re Reading
H.L. Harshman Middle School named ‘Kind School’ by Teach Kindness initiative, Indianapolis Recorder
Thumbnail image by Jessie Gómez / Chalkbeat